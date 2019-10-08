Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. EnPro Industries posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:NPO traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,939. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

In other news, CEO Judd Dayton purchased 40,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $394,953.00. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $757,414.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,388 shares in the company, valued at $15,294,116.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 199,941.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,102,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 625.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after purchasing an additional 281,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 383.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 110,235 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at about $6,604,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,372,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,630,000 after purchasing an additional 78,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

