Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $679.64 Million

Brokerages predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $679.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.98 million and the highest is $694.20 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $638.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

MMP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 702,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,826. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $67.90.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 142.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

