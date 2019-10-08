Analysts Expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Analysts expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Medidata Solutions posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDSO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Shares of MDSO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $91.62. 36,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. Medidata Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $98.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

