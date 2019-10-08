Analysts Expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Medidata Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Medidata Solutions posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medidata Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Medidata Solutions.

Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.31. Medidata Solutions had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDSO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medidata Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medidata Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Medidata Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Shares of MDSO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $91.62. 36,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.74. Medidata Solutions has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $98.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 58.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medidata Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Medidata Solutions Company Profile

Medidata Solutions, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for life sciences worldwide. It offers the Medidata Clinical Cloud, a platform, pioneering analytics, and clinical technology for the development and commercialization of new therapies. The company's platform solutions include data capture and management, and trial planning and management.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medidata Solutions (MDSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medidata Solutions (NASDAQ:MDSO)

Receive News & Ratings for Medidata Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medidata Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.