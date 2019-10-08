Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OPRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.16. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,505. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.77 million, a PE ratio of 260.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 87.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 126.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 103,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

