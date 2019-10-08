Analysts Expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to Post $0.03 EPS

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PRGX Global an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGX. Zacks Investment Research raised PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other PRGX Global news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,998.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PRGX Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PRGX Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PRGX Global by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PRGX Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 164,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PRGX Global by 44.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.61. PRGX Global has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.96 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.