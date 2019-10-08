Analysts Set Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Price Target at $107.33

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.87. 62,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.22. Balchem has a 12-month low of $73.16 and a 12-month high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott C. Mason purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Balchem by 180.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

