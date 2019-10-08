Analysts Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 1,192.63

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,188.73 ($15.53).

EZJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,206 ($15.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday.

LON:EZJ traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,138 ($14.87). 2,720,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,009.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,022.64. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 840 ($10.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.86, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.27.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay acquired 1,279 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 970 ($12.67) per share, with a total value of £12,406.30 ($16,211.03). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,285,721.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

