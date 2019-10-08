Analysts Set Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Target Price at GBX 685.83

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 685.83 ($8.96).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inchcape to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 627 ($8.19) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

In related news, insider John Langston bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £4,039.67 ($5,278.54). Also, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.57) per share, with a total value of £101,325 ($132,399.06).

Shares of LON INCH traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 610.50 ($7.98). The company had a trading volume of 893,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 654 ($8.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 47.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 601.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 599.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.