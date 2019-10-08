Analysts Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $383.06

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $379.49.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. Nomura dropped their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $425.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $425.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $270.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.92 and a 200-day moving average of $335.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Netflix has a 52-week low of $231.23 and a 52-week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 976 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,866 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

