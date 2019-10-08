Analysts Set Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) Price Target at $2.17

Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

PES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Pioneer Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Johnson Rice cut Pioneer Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:PES traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 5,526,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. Pioneer Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.23.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $152.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PES. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $86,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $60,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 104.7% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 320,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 163,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 287.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

