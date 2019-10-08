AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at KeyCorp

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. 899,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $567.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $292,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,860,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $115,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,847 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 129,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

