ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.46

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and traded as low as $18.45. ANZ shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 80,012 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

About ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

