Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.14.

Shares of APLS traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,148. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $132,950.00. Also, COO Pascal Deschatelets sold 42,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $1,053,857.20. Insiders sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock worth $1,454,807 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

