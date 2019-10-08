Apollo Currency Hits One Day Volume of $753,098.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $753,098.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007768 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000348 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000556 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

