Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 82,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,147,392 shares.The stock last traded at $43.09 and had previously closed at $43.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

