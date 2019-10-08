Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

ARMK traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. 2,525,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56. Aramark has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 8.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Aramark by 18.3% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.