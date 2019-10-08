Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland makes up 3.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 47.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after acquiring an additional 579,646 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,786.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADM. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.78. 2,773,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,929. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

