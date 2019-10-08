Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDX. ValuEngine cut Ardelyx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Svb Leerink increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $4.55. 4,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market cap of $285.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.76. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.78.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 249,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ardelyx by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

