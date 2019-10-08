Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.27 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $58.27 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007673 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010827 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000351 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

