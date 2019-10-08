Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,957 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $247,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. 1,057,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,412. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

