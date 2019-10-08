argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARGX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $143.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.10.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,865. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 1.20. argenx has a 12 month low of $63.81 and a 12 month high of $150.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 5.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 0.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in argenx by 44.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in argenx by 84.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

