Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.59. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.06%.

In related news, Director Gary C. Dake sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $113,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $91,097.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,585 shares of company stock valued at $407,774. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 144.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 31.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

