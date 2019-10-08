Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. 740,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.48. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $36.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $2,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 66,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $1,879,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,521,514.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,895 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,639. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

