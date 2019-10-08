ArtByte (ABY) Price Hits $0.0000

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00697970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011665 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013603 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

