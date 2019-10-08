Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Astronics to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

ATRO traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 135,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,761. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Astronics has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $953.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Astronics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Astronics will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares in the company, valued at $875,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $71,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,248.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $252,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 481.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Astronics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Astronics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Astronics by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Astronics by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

