ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.43

Shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.43 and last traded at C$49.36, with a volume of 110782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACO.X. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.75. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.67 per share, with a total value of C$214,535.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,023,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,240,647,367.01. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,637.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

