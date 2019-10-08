Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Atento in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atento from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atento from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get Atento alerts:

NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. 16,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,109. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $201.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $441.10 million during the quarter. Atento had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atento will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atento by 133.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 120.1% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 55,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 30,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 11.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.