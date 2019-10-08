Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 382,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,257. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $283.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 36.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 704,789 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,214,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 121,286 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 33.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 977,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 1,294.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 664,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.