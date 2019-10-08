Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEAM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $152.00 target price on shares of Atlassian and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Atlassian to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.75.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,800. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -775.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day moving average of $127.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $334.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atlassian by 233.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 1,870.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

