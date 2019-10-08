AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,997,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,776,052. The stock has a market cap of $273.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

