AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 33.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. 13,874,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,776,052. The company has a market cap of $273.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

