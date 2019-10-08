Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CICC Research lowered Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.10 target price on the stock. CLSA set a $120.00 target price on Autohome and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autohome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.51.

ATHM stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.15. 271,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.38. Autohome has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.00 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 24.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $23,586,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Autohome by 36.6% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,333,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Autohome by 14,616.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,058,000 after buying an additional 151,575 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

