Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

AVNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on Avanos Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

AVNS remained flat at $$36.22 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 203,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,161. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after purchasing an additional 284,234 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 134,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 40,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $4,999,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

