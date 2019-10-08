Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVYA. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Avaya and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BWS Financial set a $22.00 price target on Avaya and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $21.00 price target on Avaya and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Avaya stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.23. 28,216,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,707. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.96 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 7,556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,722 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 4,879,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,503,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

