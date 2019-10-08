Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises 0.2% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Avery Dennison by 160.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Avery Dennison by 26.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,064,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,767,000 after acquiring an additional 428,743 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Avery Dennison by 24.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 130.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $246,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $327,813.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total transaction of $482,936.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,707.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,301. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.90. 384,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,150. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.28%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

