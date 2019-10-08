Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.56. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 7,200 shares trading hands.

ASM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

