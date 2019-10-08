Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZUL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research lowered Azul from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered Azul from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Azul and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Azul presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.51.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. 612,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,027. Azul has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of -0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. Azul had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Azul by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 617,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Azul by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

