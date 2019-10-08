Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 576 ($7.53).

BAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “add” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of BAB traded down GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 518.80 ($6.78). 1,290,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. Babcock International Group has a 1-year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 708.40 ($9.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 519.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

