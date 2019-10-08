Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

BSMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

BSMX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMX. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

