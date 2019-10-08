Bangor Savings Bank Buys 231 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 79.0% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.92. 488,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,302,635. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,133.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,306,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,289,937.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

