Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.6% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,499. The company has a market capitalization of $236.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.66. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

