Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.22 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 98,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 128,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,291. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,202,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

