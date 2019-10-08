Bangor Savings Bank Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 582,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,029,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,228,000 after buying an additional 12,421,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,933 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,775.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,064,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,401 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,297 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.18. 7,039,458 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.