Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Baozun stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.91. 586,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,866. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baozun has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 4,736.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

