Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Trading Down 7.3%

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.56 and last traded at $40.70, 1,708,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,735,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.20 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 3.21.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baozun by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 19.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 597,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after buying an additional 97,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

