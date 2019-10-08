Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,638. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $91.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $628.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $185,395.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,279.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,376 shares of company stock valued at $467,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

