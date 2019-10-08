Basic Attention Token Price Up 21.9% This Week (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $273.74 million and $31.38 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002488 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Ethfinex, GOPAX and Kyber Network. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00194525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.01024403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00031012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00090746 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,338,750,672 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, WazirX, Gate.io, BitBay, IDCM, AirSwap, ZB.COM, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Liqui, CPDAX, ABCC, Binance, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Radar Relay, IDEX, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Koinex, Ethfinex, Poloniex, ChaoEX, Zebpay, Mercatox, GOPAX, Huobi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

