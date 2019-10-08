Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Beacon Lighting Group Ltd (ASX:BLX) were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.24 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.22 ($0.87), approximately 138,087 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.20 ($0.85).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $267.44 million and a PE ratio of 16.49.

Get Beacon Lighting Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Beacon Lighting Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX)

Beacon Lighting Group Limited operates as a specialist retailer of lighting products in Australia, Hong Kong, Germany, the United States, New Zealand, and internationally. It designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Lighting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Lighting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.