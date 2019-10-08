Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Benchmark Holdings PLC (LON:BMK) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), approximately 242,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 102,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

The company has a market cap of $254.19 million and a P/E ratio of -13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.17.

In related news, insider Peter George bought 1,000,000 shares of Benchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £470,000 ($614,138.25).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge for the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Animal Health, Benchmark Genetics, Advanced Animal Nutrition, and All Other segments. The Animal Health segment provides veterinary and environmental diagnostics services, and animal health products to aquaculture, as well as manufactures licensed veterinary vaccines and components.

