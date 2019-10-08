Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in PulteGroup by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in PulteGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,336,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,650,000 after acquiring an additional 533,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.49.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.75. 3,561,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,215. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $37.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

